Orlando Bloom Takes His 7-Year-Old Son Flynn On An Adorable Date

There's nothing like quality time with dad!

Orlando Bloom took his son, Flynn, 7 on a date on Friday and it might be the cutest thing ever. Orlando and little Flynn enjoyed lunch together, and the "Lord of the Rings" star shared a snap from their date. Flynn is adorably hiding behind his glass.

very important lunch date ????????????????❤️

"Very important lunch date," Orlando captioned the pic with his kiddo. 

Later in the evening, Orlando shared another pic where he's reading little Flynn a bedtime story. The sweet story had an uplifting message about facing the world and challenges. Aww!

bedtime stories ????????????????

Flynn is Orlando's son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. It's a good thing that the tot is getting in lots of time with his dad, because pretty soon he'll have a sibling to hang out with. 

Miranda is expecting a child with her husband, Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel. According to Miranda, Flynn has been looking forward to having a sibling. She told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that the day after she and Evan got married, Flynn was asking when he'd get a sibling. 

Check out more on Miranda's pregnancy above! 

