Orlando Bloom Takes His 7-Year-Old Son Flynn On An Adorable Date

There's nothing like quality time with dad!
Orlando Bloom took his son, Flynn, 7 on a date on Friday and it might be the cutest thing ever. Orlando and little Flynn enjoyed lunch together, and the "Lord of the Rings" star shared a snap from their date. Flynn is adorably hiding behind his glass.
"Very important lunch date," Orlando captioned the pic with his kiddo.
Later in the evening, Orlando shared another pic where he's reading little Flynn a bedtime story. The sweet story had an uplifting message about facing the world and challenges. Aww!
Flynn is Orlando's son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. It's a good thing that the tot is getting in lots of time with his dad, because pretty soon he'll have a sibling to hang out with.
Miranda is expecting a child with her husband, Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel. According to Miranda, Flynn has been looking forward to having a sibling. She told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that the day after she and Evan got married, Flynn was asking when he'd get a sibling.
