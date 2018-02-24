Orlando Bloom Takes His 7-Year-Old Son Flynn On An Adorable Date

Flynn is Orlando's son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. It's a good thing that the tot is getting in lots of time with his dad, because pretty soon he'll have a sibling to hang out with.

Miranda is expecting a child with her husband, Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel. According to Miranda, Flynn has been looking forward to having a sibling. She told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that the day after she and Evan got married, Flynn was asking when he'd get a sibling.

Check out more on Miranda's pregnancy above!