Paris Jackson Flashes Her Leg Like Angelina Jolie In Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress

Paris Jackson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Paris Jackson came to slay at the Oscar Awards!
Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter hit the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday and turned heads in an edgy Versace dress with sheer, thigh-high slits! Paris worked it — just like Angelina Jolie — showing off her stems by posing with one leg out. The green gown featured a plunging neckline, embellishments on the bodice, a corset style undergarment and a sheer skirt.
As Paris walked, the dress blew out behind her, showing off even more of her A-list figure. Paris polished off the sexy style with her blonde hair up in a sky-high ponytail and golden makeup.
Paris Jackson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
The look was definitely 100 percent gorgeous and gave us equal parts "Tinker Bell" and Renaissance Fair vibes.
Paris wasn't the only star with incredible Oscars vibes!
Check out all the Best Dressed Stars At The Oscars!