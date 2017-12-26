Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photos Of Brother Blanket And Prince From Family Vacation

The Jackson family is spending the holidays together!
Paris Jackson shared a rare photo on Christmas Day alongside her brothers, Blanket, 15, and Prince, 20, during a recent holiday vacation. The trio was joined by their close friend, Omer Bhatti, who they have often called "their brother." Paris, 19, captioned her photo, "happy christmas from ours to yours,” and added the hashtag "#brahdas."
Blanket is rarely seen in any of the Jackson family photos. Unlike his siblings, he lives with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and stays largely out of the spotlight. This is the first time in quite some time that he's made an appearance on Paris' Instagram feed. In the photo, Blanket still has his long hair and is wearing a Marvel shirt. Paris is clad in a Metallica sweatshirt and Prince has a black hoodie on. The family, who seems to be vacationing in Hawaii, definitely traveled a long way to be together. Earlier this week, Prince was spotted in Switzerland at the Matterhorn Mountain.
Paris also addressed why she calls Omer their brother in a Twitter post earlier this week.
"Why is everyone losing their f—king minds over this? do you guys seriously not remember the fact that not only have i known him since birth, we have literally called him our brother many many many many times," Paris wrote on Twitter alongside a pic with Omer. It looks like he joined the crew on their family vacation this year.
The group definitely seems to be having a good time in paradise. Paris also shared several pics where she's showing off her yoga moves while dangling from a tree with a stunning beach vista behind her. She also shared tons of fun videos in her Instagram story in which she's dancing around the Christmas tree and opening presents with her loved ons.
She also shared a video showing her in a group of people playing guitar. She captioned the video, "mahalo to my new homies and cheers to many more spontaneous songs to come ♥️💫👽🚀." The "Mahalo" — thank you in Hawaiian — is perhaps Paris' nod to the fact that they're in the the islands.
And Paris shared another snap of a picture-perfect sunset over a lagoon.
Seems like a fun-filled, tropical holiday for the Jacksons.