Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photos Of Brother Blanket And Prince From Family Vacation

Blanket is rarely seen in any of the Jackson family photos. Unlike his siblings, he lives with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and stays largely out of the spotlight. This is the first time in quite some time that he's made an appearance on Paris' Instagram feed. In the photo, Blanket still has his long hair and is wearing a Marvel shirt. Paris is clad in a Metallica sweatshirt and Prince has a black hoodie on. The family, who seems to be vacationing in Hawaii, definitely traveled a long way to be together. Earlier this week, Prince was spotted in Switzerland at the Matterhorn Mountain.

Paris also addressed why she calls Omer their brother in a Twitter post earlier this week.

"Why is everyone losing their f—king minds over this? do you guys seriously not remember the fact that not only have i known him since birth, we have literally called him our brother many many many many times," Paris wrote on Twitter alongside a pic with Omer. It looks like he joined the crew on their family vacation this year.

The group definitely seems to be having a good time in paradise. Paris also shared several pics where she's showing off her yoga moves while dangling from a tree with a stunning beach vista behind her. She also shared tons of fun videos in her Instagram story in which she's dancing around the Christmas tree and opening presents with her loved ons.

