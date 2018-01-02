Pete Wentz & Meagan Camper Announced Baby No. 2 Is On The Way

Baby makes four for Pete Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper!
Pete, 38 and Meagan, 28, announced they're expecting another child together -- and this time it is a girl. The duo shared the happy news on Instagram on New Years Day.
"Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: 👧🏻 coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Pete wrote alongside a photo of his two sons.
Pete and Meagan welcomed their first child together, Saint, in 2014. Pete is also dad to Bronx, 9, from his marriage to Ashlee Simpson.
The Fall Out Boy singer and Meagan started dating in 2011 and have definitely been busy growing their family amid their respective careers. Model Meagan is often spotted backstage cheering her main squeeze on with little Saint in tow.
Congrats to the happy couple!