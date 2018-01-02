Pete Wentz & Meagan Camper Announced Baby No. 2 Is On The Way

Baby makes four for Pete Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper!

Pete, 38 and Meagan, 28, announced they're expecting another child together -- and this time it is a girl. The duo shared the happy news on Instagram on New Years Day.

"Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: 👧🏻 coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Pete wrote alongside a photo of his two sons.