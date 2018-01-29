Pink Drops New Music Video For 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' Featuring Her Daughter Willow

Pink released her new music video for her new single, "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" on Monday, just one day after she performed the song at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The new music video mirrors her Grammy performance and features Pink wearing a a white T-shirt and ripped jeans and singing against a gray backdrop.

Pink, who is no stranger to bringing emotion to her songs, uses her hands to help tell the story.

Midway through the video, Pink's young daughter, Willow, 6, makes an appearance and Pink holds onto her. Willow is rocking a similar look to her all-star momma.

Check out the full video below!