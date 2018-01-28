Pink Has Sign Language Interpreter Join Her Onstage For 'Wild Hearts' Grammys Performance

Pink shined a light for American Sign Language on Sunday at the Grammy Awards as she took the stage for her performance of "Wild Hearts." Pink was joined onstage by a sign language interpreter, who put an especially emotional spin on her hit song. The two women, both dressed in jeans and white T-shirts, sang and signed the song at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The track, which is off Pink's seventh album "Beautiful Trauma," was yet another wonderful Grammy performance for Pink. The stripped-down performance was a stunning departure from her aerial antics from pervious performances like "Glitter In The Air" but just as powerful.