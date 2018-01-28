Pink Has Sign Language Interpreter Join Her Onstage For 'Wild Hearts' Grammys Performance

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Pink (L) and sign language interpreter Jenese Portee perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Pink shined a light for American Sign Language on Sunday at the Grammy Awards as she took the stage for her performance of "Wild Hearts." Pink was joined onstage by a sign language interpreter, who put an especially emotional spin on her hit song. The two women, both dressed in jeans and white T-shirts, sang and signed the song at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The track, which is off Pink's seventh album "Beautiful Trauma," was yet another wonderful Grammy performance for Pink. The stripped-down performance was a stunning departure from her aerial antics from pervious performances like "Glitter In The Air" but just as powerful.
Two people who were definitely fans of the performance? Pink's husband Carey Hart and daughter, Willow! The cute pair were spotted in the audience cheering the A-list momma on!
Pink's song "What About Us" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards. She has won three Grammy Awards in the past and has been nominated 19 times.
