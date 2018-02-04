Pink Powers Through Super Bowl National Anthem Despite Battling Flu

Pink opened Super Bowl 2018 with a powerful performance of the national anthem despite her grueling battle with the flu.
The Grammy winner stood proudly behind the mic and owned Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots hitting the field.
🇺🇸 @Pink #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/xFqFnizbae
Pink revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday that she was struggling through rehearsals due to her illness.
"Trying to practice the flu away. I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song," she wrote. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."
(Getty Images)
She was determined to see her dream through, however, to make her family proud.
"I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world."
Along with her powerhouse vocals, social media loved how the "Beautiful Trauma" singer kept it real by spitting out her throat lozenge on the field seconds before singing.
That’s our girl!