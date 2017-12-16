Pink Shares The Sweetest Photo Of Kids Willow & Jameson In Their Christmas Gear

Santa's little helpers! Pink has an adorable holiday duo on her hands.
On Saturday, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer shared a sweet photo of her 6-year-old daughter Willow and nearly 1-year-old son Jameson posing together in cute Christmas gear in front of their colorful tree.
Willow was pictured in a festive red dress with white trim as she held a smiling baby Jameson, who was North Pole-ready in his snuggly onesie and hat with attached elf ears.
The siblings' famous mom let the snap speak for itself, leaving a simple heart emoji as her caption.
Pink has been previously outspoken about her motherhood experience over the years, from sharing candid at-home photos to delivering a heartfelt tribute speech to Willow at the MTV VMAs back in August.
More recently, the Grammy winner reportedly opened up to British newspaper The People about her and husband Carey Hart's decision to raise their children in a "label-less," gender-neutral household.
The couple has an open-minded outlook when it comes to honoring multiple holiday traditions, too. Pink gave her Instagram followers a look at the family's Hanukkah menorah earlier this week, and on Saturday evening showed off her fierce look for a holiday dress-up party complete with a choker and veil.
-- Erin Biglow