Pink Struggles Through Pre-Super Bowl Concert While Battling The Flu

Battling the flu, pop star Pink powered through a pre-Super Bowl concert, still hitting high notes, flying in the air and dancing onstage days before she will sing the national anthem at the big game.

Pink skipped some of the words during the songs, relying on her backup singers Friday at Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis. But she was still energetic and spirited, ending the set with her signature high-flying athleticism while singing "So What."

The mother of two told the audience that her children "cough into my mouth and I can't stop them 'cause they're so cute."