Portia de Rossi Checks Out Wildfire Devastation After Evacuating Home She Shares With Ellen DeGeneres

After being forced to evacuate her Santa Barbara area home on Sunday, December 10, Portia de Rossi returned to the area to survey the damage after the Thomas Wildfire ravaged the area.
Portia shared a photo on Instagram showing the burned hillside and fire crews working on clearing the brush.
"When life imitates art #ThomasFire," the 44-year-old actress captioned her Instagram.
Portia, wife Ellen DeGeneres and their pets were forced to evacuate their massive mansion in Carpinteria. At the time, Ellen shared a tweet with her fans to let them know that they were leaving their home and heading to safety.
"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on http://KEYT.com," Ellen wrote on Sunday.
Ellen and Portia aren't the only celebrities who had to evacuate because of the raging fires in Southern California. Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner and Chelsea Handler all had to leave their humble abodes to escape the path of the wildfires.
Numerous wildfires have taken Southern California by storm throughout December, but officials say they fires won't be contained until early 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman