Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Sexy White Swimsuit In Tropical Pics

Candice Swanepoel is not letting her second pregnancy slow her down! The superstar model showed off her incredible body in a series of sexy snaps on Instagram on Tuesday, all in honor of her new swimwear line Tropic Of C. 

Taking you to paradise ????@tropicofc

In the first shot, Candice is floating in a tropical and rocky pool. She's rocking a stunning white, one-piece swimsuit and her hair is floating behind her like a mermaid. 

Pool,Tropic of C Turks and Caicos 01/2018 #tropicofC #pool #comingsoon

In another shot, the  29-year-old model is giving the camera a super sultry stare while she shows off the backside of the suit. 

And the line doesn't just have one-pieces, either! Candice debuted a two-piece blush pink suit with a balconet style top. 

Couldn’t be more excited for 2018! I’m finally ready to announce that my swimwear line will be coming out next month! Have a look and please follow us! @tropicofc Made with loads of love ???? #TropicofC

Candice announced she was expecting her second child with husband Hermann Nicoli in December. She shared the happy news in an Instagram post titled, "Christmas came early #2." The pair are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacã.

Last week, the model mama revealed to her fans that she is having a baby boy. 

My boys ????????????????

Way to be a model mama and entrepreneur!

