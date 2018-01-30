Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Sexy White Swimsuit In Tropical Pics

Candice Swanepoel is not letting her second pregnancy slow her down! The superstar model showed off her incredible body in a series of sexy snaps on Instagram on Tuesday, all in honor of her new swimwear line Tropic Of C.
In the first shot, Candice is floating in a tropical and rocky pool. She's rocking a stunning white, one-piece swimsuit and her hair is floating behind her like a mermaid.
In another shot, the 29-year-old model is giving the camera a super sultry stare while she shows off the backside of the suit.
And the line doesn't just have one-pieces, either! Candice debuted a two-piece blush pink suit with a balconet style top.
Candice announced she was expecting her second child with husband Hermann Nicoli in December. She shared the happy news in an Instagram post titled, "Christmas came early #2." The pair are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacã.
Last week, the model mama revealed to her fans that she is having a baby boy.
Way to be a model mama and entrepreneur!