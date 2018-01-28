Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Sparkly Baby Bump At The 2018 Grammy Awards

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are bringing some vintage glam to the Grammys!
Chrissy wore a sequin, '80s-inspired gown to the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The Yanina Couture dress featured glittering bell sleeves and slight shoulder pads, and its high waistline showed off the model's growing baby bump.
Chrissy Tiegan and recording artist John Legend attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
John, who looked dapper in a navy, double-breasted suit, grinned as he placed a loving hand on Chrissy's pregnant belly.
The longtime couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old Luna, are expecting their second child this year.
John’s collaborator, producer Blake Mills, is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at Sunday's show. Blake was nominated for his work on John’s 2016 album "Darkness and Light."
