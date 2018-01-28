Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Sparkly Baby Bump At The 2018 Grammy Awards

John, who looked dapper in a navy, double-breasted suit, grinned as he placed a loving hand on Chrissy's pregnant belly.

The longtime couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old Luna, are expecting their second child this year.

John’s collaborator, producer Blake Mills, is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at Sunday's show. Blake was nominated for his work on John’s 2016 album "Darkness and Light."



