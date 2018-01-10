President Donald Trump Isn't Fazed By Oprah Winfrey: 'I'll Beat Oprah'

President Winfrey? No way, says political prognosticator Donald Trump.

"I'll beat Oprah," the president declared flatly at a White House meeting Tuesday — though he quickly added, "I don't think she's going to run."

Asked about all the presidential speculation suddenly swirling around Winfrey, the typically pugilistic Trump steered clear of nasty nicknames and colorful insults while sizing up such a potential celebrity showdown.

"Oprah would be a lot of fun," said Trump, who added that he knows her "very well."