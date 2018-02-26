'Pretty Little Liar's Star Brant Daugherty Is Engaged & His Proposal Was Totally Swoon-worthy!

"Pretty Little Liars" star Brant Daugherty is off the market, everyone!

Brant, 32, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kimberly Hidalgo, and their engagement story is straight out of a movie.

Brant shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday with two pics: one where he and Kimberly are all smiles as she shows off her stunning solitaire sparkler, and another of Kimberly moments after they got engaged where she appears elated and totally surprised.

He captioned the photo, "So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker."