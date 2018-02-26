'Pretty Little Liar's Star Brant Daugherty Is Engaged & His Proposal Was Totally Swoon-worthy!

Kimberly Hidalgo and Brant Daugherty pose during her book launch 'Fairies In Our Yard' at Books and Cookies on September 16, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"Pretty Little Liars" star Brant Daugherty is off the market, everyone!
Brant, 32, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kimberly Hidalgo, and their engagement story is straight out of a movie.
Brant shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday with two pics: one where he and Kimberly are all smiles as she shows off her stunning solitaire sparkler, and another of Kimberly moments after they got engaged where she appears elated and totally surprised.
He captioned the photo, "So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker."
Kimberly, an actress and children's book author, also shared the same pics on her Instagram and captioned it, "Yes, I'll marry you @brantdaugherty."
Brant got down on one knee in Amsterdam at the Magere brug, a spot known for romantic happenings. Legend has it that if you kiss on the bridge, your love will last forever. The duo shared quite a few photos from their incredible trip to Amsterdam on social media — talk about a romantic way to get engaged.
Brant and Kimberly started dating in late 2016 and have been over-the-top cute on Instagram ever since, sharing pics from their travels together to the Dominican Republic to Mexico to Germany. Brant has also been busy promoting his latest flick, "Fifty Shades Freed" where he stars as Sawyer.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
