Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Breaking Down Their Potential Wedding Guest List

The British royals' close relatives alone number over 50 — and this time Princess Eugenie gets to bring a plus-one, fiance Jack Brooksbank. Harry also won't forget non-royals like Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, her husband James Mathews, and brother James Middleton.

At William's wedding, 45 foreign royals from 20 countries were invited from nations as diverse as Spain, Norway, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. William also invited governor generals from Commonwealth countries (23 seats); foreign dignitaries (27); U.K. politicians (42); religious figures (31); senior military officers (14) and 80 workers from charities that he backs. Oh — and don't forget the ambassadors from countries with ties to Britain.

William barely could squeeze in A-listers like David Beckham and TV adventure host Ben Fogle — who may return for Harry's nuptials.

Britain's governing elite — Prime Minister Theresa May, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond — would normally expect a Windsor invite. But with turmoil over Brexit roiling the ruling Conservative Party, perhaps the bride and groom should just wait until a week before the wedding, then invite whoever is still left standing.

The juiciest debate has been over invites for rival U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Harry and Obama have obvious chemistry and have worked together promoting Harry's Invictus Games competition for wounded soldiers. Some British officials, however, fear that an invite to Obama would anger Trump.

The royals could note that Obama, the U.S. president in 2011, was not invited to William's wedding. And they have a bit more leeway because Harry's wedding is not considered a state event. Markle, meanwhile, is a Hillary Clinton fan.

"We've changed our minds on this. We think Harry is in a position that he does not have to worry about the political implications of an invite," said Rupert Adams, a spokesman for the betting agency William Hill PLC. "We feel strongly that the Obamas will get an invite."