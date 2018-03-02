Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Invite 2,600 People To Their Wedding At Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't leaving anyone out for their wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In addition to their friends and family, the couple has invited 2,640 additional guests to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrival of the bride and groom as well as their carriage procession as it departs from the castle. Kensington Palace shared the plans for the guest list in a statement on Friday, which detailed who specifically would be given an invite.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom," Kensington Palace shared.

According to the palace, 1,200 members of the public from "every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend." The royal duo asked that people be "chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities."



