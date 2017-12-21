Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Engagement Photos -- Check Them Out!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released stunning photos on Thursday in order to mark their engagement.

The happy couple, who announced their engagement in November, were captured in a series of photographs by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The couple posed at Frogmore House in Windsor earlier this week and Kensington Palace shared the pics on Twitter.

In the first official photo, the royal and his bride-to-be are posing on a set of steps. Harry looks dapper in a navy blue suit, while Meghan looks completely glam in a sheer Ralph and Russo dress with delicate gold embroidery and a huge black, ruffled skirt. Her hair is blow out and she's wearing smoky eye makeup.