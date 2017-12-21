Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Engagement Photos -- Check Them Out!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released stunning photos on Thursday in order to mark their engagement.
The happy couple, who announced their engagement in November, were captured in a series of photographs by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The couple posed at Frogmore House in Windsor earlier this week and Kensington Palace shared the pics on Twitter.
In the first official photo, the royal and his bride-to-be are posing on a set of steps. Harry looks dapper in a navy blue suit, while Meghan looks completely glam in a sheer Ralph and Russo dress with delicate gold embroidery and a huge black, ruffled skirt. Her hair is blow out and she's wearing smoky eye makeup.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER: In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The glamorous shots definitely feel very Vogue with their evening-wear meets casual cozy pose. The pose also seems to say a lot about the couple's relationship and shows how at ease they are with getting snuggly in public.
In another shot, the couple is nuzzled up next to each other. Meghan is holding Harry's face -- and showing off that incredible sparkler -- and seems to be beaming with joy. Harry is nuzzled into her hair and is also all smiles.
In a more casual snap, the pair are walking through the gardens and sharing a laugh. The "Suits" star is squeezing Harry's arm, similar to the way she did when they posed for photographers at the Sunken Garden at on the day they announced their engagement.
Kensington Palace shared the candid pic as a "thank you" to their fans for their wonderful comments.
"As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you," they wrote alongside the pics.
The way they're posed in their photos seems to be a signal that they're going to be a modern royal couple and won't be following some of the more traditional royal protocols with touching in public.
The duo seem overjoyed in all the snaps, and clearly their fans are loving it.
Kensington Palace shared several tweets thanking Prince Harry and Meghan's fans, including one that read, "The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives."
Congrats Prince Harry and Meghan!