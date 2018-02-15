Prince Harry Has An Absolute Blast With Kiddos As He Serves Food At Their School

Britain's Prince Harry serves pasta during his visit to Streetgames' Fit and Fed February school holiday activity programme at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London on February 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Frank Augstein (Photo credit should read FRANK AUGSTEIN/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Prince Harry may be more ready for kiddos than we thought! The 33-year-old royal has always been hands-on with his cute niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George, but watching him with a group of school children is almost too cute to handle.
On Thursday, Prince Harry served lunch at the Roundwood Youth Center in London for the Fit and Fed campaign, an initiative that aims to tackle hunger, inactivity and isolation during school holidays.
The royal — clad in a gray sweater and black pants — was all smiles as he chatted with children and kitchen volunteers during his visit. He helped scoop pasta into lunch takeaway boxes and then when his work was over, it was time for play. Prince Harry headed out to recess with the kids and even took part in their field hockey game.
Britain's Prince Harry plays hockey with children during his visit to Streetgames' Fit and Fed February school holiday activity programme at the Roundwood Youth Centre in London on February 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Frank Augstein (Photo credit should read FRANK AUGSTEIN/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Prince Harry has been busy this week. On Valentine's Day, he and his dad, Prince Charles, attended a meeting for the 2018 International Year of the Reef organization.
And of course, Prince Harry likely spent a little time on Valentine's Day with his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. The two are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.
What do you think royal-watchers? Is Prince Harry ready for baby!?