Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Tiny Swedish Royals Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Prince William and Kate Middleton got a meet-n-greet with some tiny royals! The British royals met with Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria's kiddos, Princess Estelle, 5, and Prince Oscar, 1.

In some adorable photos, Kate and Will shared some tea and a snack with the littlest royals and their parents, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The Swedish royal family shared the cute exchange on their Instagram page. And Kensington Royal also said the couple had a "brilliant second day" in Sweden.