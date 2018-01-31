Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Tiny Swedish Royals Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Prince William and Kate Middleton got a meet-n-greet with some tiny royals! The British royals met with Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria's kiddos, Princess Estelle, 5, and Prince Oscar, 1.
In some adorable photos, Kate and Will shared some tea and a snack with the littlest royals and their parents, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.
The Swedish royal family shared the cute exchange on their Instagram page. And Kensington Royal also said the couple had a "brilliant second day" in Sweden.
The meet-n-greet happened between a jam-packed day where Kate and Will met with academics and practitioners to discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges and also stopped by the Matteusskolan school. The couple was also spotted out greeting children in the crowds. They were escorted throughout the afternoon by Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.
Their meet-n-greet was definitely a departure from their first day of activities. They previously hit the ice to play a little band hockey together.