Princes William And Harry Will Hit The European Premiere Of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' -- But Is Their Cameo Real?

Princes William and Harry are due on the red carpet for the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in which the royal siblings reportedly make a cameo appearance.

Royal officials refuse to comment on reports that the princes played stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga when they visited the film's set in April 2016.

