Princess Eugenie Will Marry Jack Brooksbank In Royal Wedding On October 12, 2018

The happy pair announced their engagement on January 22 after seven years of dating. According to Eugenie, Jack came up with the perfect proposal on a romantic vacation to Nicaragua last month.

"The lake was so beautiful," she recalled. "The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question. I was over the moon, crying."

Eugenie's parents, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and the Duke of York were thrilled about the news. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents said in a statement at the time.

Mark your calendars royal-watchers! We have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 and Princess Eugenie's at the same venue on October 12!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie Says She Cried At Her Romantic Lakeside Proposal