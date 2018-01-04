'Prison Break' Season 6 Details: Fox Exec Talks How It Came About, Cast Hopes

Asked by Access after Thursday's executive session panel about how Season 6 came about, Thorn said he spoke with "Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring.



"'Prison Break' did really well for us last season and we got a great response. And afterwards, when we were talking about it -- we had so much fun working with Paul and the cast -- and we were like I wonder if there could be another chapter in the story," Thorn said. "And so, quite honestly I called Paul and said, is there anything else we could do with it? And he's like, I hadn't thought about it. And a month later, he called me up and said, I think I have something and … that's when we had that phone call and I said, let's just do it."

Past seasons of "Prison Break" have followed the story of the Scofield brothers – Michael, played by Wentworth Miller, and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic) – and their attempts to break each other out of the clink. Asked if Dominic, Wentworth and Sarah Wayne Callies, who plays Michael's wife, Dr. Sara Tancredi Scofield, would be back, Thorn said it's still early stages, but he hopes so.

"In all honesty, we just heard the pitch … a very thumbnail pitch of the approach of the next chapter. And, [I'm] really excited about it. We don't even have an outline for the pilot yet. And I fully expect that both brothers of course will be involved in the series and Sarah as well, assuming that they're all available. There's a lot to figure out when you're bringing back the cast of a show where they all have busy careers," he told Access.