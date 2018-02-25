Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Sridevi's Sudden Death: 'I Have No Words'

Indian film actress Sridevi attend the Red carpet event of Zee Cine Awards 2018 at MMRDA Ground, Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo by Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Bollywood is reeling from the sudden passing of actress Sridevi after she died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest at a family wedding in India.
Sridevi was an icon in the Bollywood community, as a leading lady at the box office from the 1970s to late 1990. She was glamorous and gorgeous, and even hours before her death, fans noted that she looked more stunning than ever as she posed for pictures at the family wedding.
"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra reacted to Sridevi's passing with both a post on Instagram and on Twitter.
"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP," Priyanka wrote in a tweet late Saturday.
She shared an Instagram post later, with a photo of Sridevi and the caption, "RIP #sridevi 🙏🏼💔."
Priyanka and Sridevi are both household names within the Bollywood community and have attended several events together through the years.
The duo posed together in 2012 at an event in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra with Sridevi during Greenathon event on May 20, 2012, held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.(Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
And most recently, Priyanka and Sridevi shared a laugh and a smile in December 2017 at the red carpet fro the Zee Cine Awards 2018.
Indian film actress Priyanka Chopra and Sridevi attend the Red carpet event of Zee Cine Awards 2018 at MMRDA Ground, Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo by Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Priyanka wasn't the only celeb to react to Sridevi's passing. Several other Bollywood stars and journalists shared their condolences on social media.