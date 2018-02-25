Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Sridevi's Sudden Death: 'I Have No Words'

Bollywood is reeling from the sudden passing of actress Sridevi after she died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest at a family wedding in India.

Sridevi was an icon in the Bollywood community, as a leading lady at the box office from the 1970s to late 1990. She was glamorous and gorgeous, and even hours before her death, fans noted that she looked more stunning than ever as she posed for pictures at the family wedding.