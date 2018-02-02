Priyanka Chopra Refuses To Reveal Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Will Meghan Markle have bridesmaids and does Priyanka Chopra know who they are?

Well that's one thing that "Today" host Willie Geist couldn't pry out of the "Quantico" star! Willie told Priyanka that people in Las Vegas are taking bets on the odds of who will be in Meghan's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, and asked if she could give him the scoop so he could make a few extra bucks.

But Meghan's BFF Priyanka was having none of it!

"Oh my gosh," she said laughing. "I don't even know when the wedding is!"

Meghan and Priyanka have been longtime pals, and the 35-year-old star is rumored to have a role in Meghan's bridal party.

Priyanka recently opened up in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia about how well her "Suits" pal will fit into her royal role. "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look ip to," Priyanka gushed. "She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, the thinks about the world, want to change it and this was even before any of this happened."

Hear more of what Priyanka said below!