Producers Guild of America To Honor Ava DuVernay

The Producers Guild of America says it has chosen the horror film "Get Out" and producer-screenwriter-director Ava DuVernay for special honors.

"Get Out," co-produced by Jordan Peele, was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. It's also among 11 nominees for the top film category, joining "The Big Sick," ''Call Me by Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''I, Tonya," ''Lady Bird," ''Molly's Game," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Wonder Woman."

Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay On 'Queen Sugar'; Having An All-Female Directing Team

DuVernay will receive the producer guild's Visionary Award.

Nominees for dramatic TV series are "Big Little Lies," Season 1; "The Crown," Season 2; "Game of Thrones," Season 7; "The Handmaid's Tale," Season 1; and "Stranger Things," Season 2.

The guild will hold its annual ceremony Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

