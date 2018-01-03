Los Angeles Prosecutors Weighing Criminal Charges In 5 Cases Involving Director James Toback

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director James Toback.

Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.

Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Many of the women said Toback had promised them stardom and their meetings would end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or simulating sexual intercourse with them.

