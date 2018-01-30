Puck It! Pregnant Kate Middleton Wows With Her Hockey Skills On Swedish Royal Tour

(Getty Images)
Kate Middleton doesn't back down from a challenge — even whens she's pregnant!
The royal, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, faced off against her husband in a hockey shootout during their royal tour of Sweden.
(Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm to learn about the sport band hockey and visit with young players. Then they put their athletic skills to the icy test — and according to BBC, Prince William was victorious in the shootout. He scored two goals while Kate, scored one.
Although let's be real — Kate has a baby bump that she's trying to work with! This definitely isn't the first athletic challenge the royals have taken on together. They've faced off in sailing, a canoe race in Canada, soccer, field hockey, cricket and more.
(Getty Images)
The duo continued their royal duties on Tuesday by meeting with the King and Queen of Sweden, as well as with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm. Kate and Will are spending two more days in Sweden before heading onto Norway.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
We can only imagine what the fun royals will get up to next!
