Rachel Dolezal's Son Calls Her Out For Wanting Fame In New Documentary Clip From Netflix

There's one person that doesn't seem to be a fan of Rachel Dolezal's new documentary "The Rachel Divide" — her son.

In 2015, Dolezal, the former leader of a chapter of the NAACP, made headlines when it was discovered that she was pretending to be black and identified as "trans-racial." The media mania following the discovery led to several additional unfortunate stories about Dolezal's past unfolding in the spotlight.

Over the past two years, documentary filmmaker Laura Brownson and her team have followed Dolezal and her family through her ongoing media battle. The documentary is set to stream on Netflix on April 27.

While many have had mixed reactions to Dolezal's story, it seems that her own family has also had a difficult time dealing with the backlash of her decisions. In a new clip from "The Rachel Divide," Dolezal's relationship with her biological son, Franklin, is front and center. In the clip, Franklin seems upset by his mother's inability to put the media attention behind her. He points out that her "trans-racial" request hasn't just affected her life, but also his.

