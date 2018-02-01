Rasual Butler Wrote Touching Instagram Tribute To His Daughter Days Before His Tragic Death

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Rasual Butler (L) and Leah LaBelle attend the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage) (Getty Images)
NBA star Rasual Butler, 38, and his wife Leah Butler were killed in a car accident on Wednesday in Studio City. Hollywood took to social media to mourn the loss of the former San Antonio Spurs player and Leah, an "American Idol" alum and R&B singer.
But just days before his death, Rasual, shared a tribute of his own to his only daughter, Raven, on Instagram.
"My daughter is so 🌊yyyy! Her Aura, spirit, style, creativity, intellect, passion and understanding for her age is a beautiful thing to watch as very proud father! She understands things about being solid many adults struggle with," Rasual shared.
"@ray.svea I Love you with every single element of human anatomy that allows me to be here in the physical as your father, friend, partner and inspiration for everything driving me to be the ultimate best version of me."
Raven has yet to post a note to her late dad on her Instagram page.
