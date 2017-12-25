'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Eva Marcille Is Engaged!

Eva Marcille is off the market!
The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former "America's Next Top Model" revealed her engagement to boyfriend Mike Sterling on Christmas Day on her Instagram.
Eva is all smiles in the snap and showing off her solitaire diamond engagement ring. She captioned the picture, "I said yes."
It's been a busy year for Eva! The 33-year-old model revealed that she was expecting her second child late last month. At the time, she took to Instagram and shared a photo with Mike, herself and her first child, Marley. She wrote, "We're Expecting!!!!! 5 months in and we couldn't be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick."
Earlier this year, Eva also announced that she'd be joining the "Real Housewives" franchise as a friend on the show.
A baby, a wedding, and a spot on the "Real Housewives" — we'd call that a very merry Christmas.