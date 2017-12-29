'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Luann De Lesseps Is Checking Into Rehab Following Her Arrest

Luann De Lesseps is going to rehab.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star announced on Instagram Friday that she be will be checking herself into a treatment facility following her arrest last Saturday.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," she said in a statement. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

The 52-year-old TV personality added, "Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters."

