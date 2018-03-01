Reba McEntire Will Host The 2018 ACM Awards For 15th Time

The flame-haired country music star's return is definitely a fun surprise. Her quick wit, funny quips and self-criticism about how many times she's hosted the show has certainly been missed.

Over the past couple years, the ACMs have been hosted by big male stars in country music. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley shared the duties for the past two years and Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton co-hosted the show from 2013-2015.

Welcome back, Reba!

Check out the full list of ACM nominations below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Breaker — Little Big Town

California Sunrise — Jon Pardi

From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings — Old Dominion

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year

Better Man — Little Big Town

Body Like A Back Road — Sam Hunt

Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton

Drinkin' Problem — Midland

I'll Name The Dogs — Blake Shelton

Song of the Year

Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt

Female — Keith Urban

Tin Man — Miranda Lambert

Whiskey And You — Chris Stapleton

Video of the Year

Black — Dierks Bentley

It Ain't My Fault — Brothers Osborne

Legends — Kelsea Ballerini

Marry Me — Thomas Rhett

We Should Be Friends —Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year

Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Dear Hate — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Funny (How Time Slips Away) — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

The Fighter — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

ACM Radio Awards (be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)

National On-Air Personality of the Year

Cody Alan​CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan

Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie​The Bobby Bones Show

Terri Clark ​Country Gold with Terri Clark

Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase​Crook and Chase Countdown

Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks ​Ty, Kelly & Chuck

On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market

Bud and Broadway​WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO

Cadillac Jack​WQYK-FM​St. Petersburg, FL

Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila​KEEY-FM​St. Louis Park, MN

Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight ​​WKKT-FM​Charlotte, NC

Roxanne Steele​WYCD-FM​Detroit, MI​

On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market

Dale Carter​KFKF-FM​Kansas City, MO

Double-L​KWNR-FM​Las Vegas, NV

Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN

Johnson and Johnson​KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT

The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show​KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market

The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,

Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker​WPCV-FM​Lakeland, FL

Carina With A Twist Of Lime ​WCYQ-FM​Knoxville, TN

Buzz Jackson​KIIM-FM​Tucson, AZ

Steve & Geoff​​KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA

The Odd Squad​CKRY-FM​Calgary, AB

On-Air Personality of the Year — Small Market

Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews​​WCOW-FM​Sparta, WI

Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!) ​WKYQ-FM​Paducah, KY

Dave Daniels​KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA​

Pat James​KHUT-FM​Hutchinson, KS

The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3​KRWQ-FM​Medford, OR

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

KILT-FM​Houston, TX

KMLE-FM​Phoenix, AZ

KSCS-FM​Dallas. TX

WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO

WPOC-FM​Baltimore, MD

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX

KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT

WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN

WKDF-FM​Nashville, TN

WSIX-FM​Nashville, TN

WSM-FM​Nashville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA

KXKT-FM​Omaha, NE

WGKX-FM​Memphis, TN

WQMX-FM​Akron, OH

WUSY-FM​Chattanooga, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KCLR-FM​Columbia, MO

KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA

KTHK-FM​Idaho Falls, ID

KTTS-FM​Springfield, MO

