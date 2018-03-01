Reba McEntire Will Host The 2018 ACM Awards For 15th Time

Reba McEntire is returning to hosting duties! 

Reba will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards—making it the 15th time she's hosted the award show. The Academy of Country Music announced the news on Thursday along with the list of nominations.  

The Academy also shared this incredible video showcasing nearly every one of Reba's hosting gigs through the years. 

The flame-haired country music star's return is definitely a fun surprise. Her quick wit, funny quips and self-criticism about how many times she's hosted the show has certainly been missed. 

Over the past couple years, the ACMs have been hosted by big male stars in country music. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley shared the duties for the past two years and Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton co-hosted the show from 2013-2015. 

Welcome back, Reba!

Check out the full list of ACM nominations below: 

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young

New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June

Album of the Year
Breaker  Little Big Town
California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings  Old Dominion
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year
Better Man  Little Big Town
Body Like A Back Road  Sam Hunt
Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton
Drinkin' Problem  Midland
I'll Name The Dogs — Blake Shelton

Song of the Year
Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt
Female  Keith Urban
Tin Man  Miranda Lambert
Whiskey And You  Chris Stapleton 

Video of the Year
Black — Dierks Bentley
It Ain't My Fault — Brothers Osborne
Legends — Kelsea Ballerini
Marry Me — Thomas Rhett
We Should Be Friends —Miranda Lambert 

Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year
Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Dear Hate — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Funny (How Time Slips Away) — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
The Fighter — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

 

ACM Radio Awards (be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)

National On-Air Personality of the Year 
Cody Alan​CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie​The Bobby Bones Show 
Terri Clark ​Country Gold with Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase​Crook and Chase Countdown
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks ​Ty, Kelly & Chuck 

On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market
Bud and Broadway​WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO
Cadillac Jack​WQYK-FM​St. Petersburg, FL
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila​KEEY-FM​St. Louis Park, MN
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight ​​WKKT-FM​Charlotte, NC
Roxanne Steele​WYCD-FM​Detroit, MI​

On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market
Dale Carter​KFKF-FM​Kansas City, MO
Double-L​KWNR-FM​Las Vegas, NV
Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN
Johnson and Johnson​KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT
The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show​KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX 

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker​WPCV-FM​Lakeland, FL 
Carina With A Twist Of Lime ​WCYQ-FM​Knoxville, TN
Buzz Jackson​KIIM-FM​Tucson, AZ
Steve & Geoff​​KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA
The Odd Squad​CKRY-FM​Calgary, AB

On-Air Personality of the Year — Small Market
Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews​​WCOW-FM​Sparta, WI
Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!) ​WKYQ-FM​Paducah, KY
Dave Daniels​KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA​
Pat James​KHUT-FM​Hutchinson, KS
The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3​KRWQ-FM​Medford, OR

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market
KILT-FM​Houston, TX
KMLE-FM​Phoenix, AZ
KSCS-FM​Dallas. TX
WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO
WPOC-FM​Baltimore, MD 

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX
KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT
WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN
WKDF-FM​Nashville, TN
WSIX-FM​Nashville, TN
WSM-FM​Nashville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA
KXKT-FM​Omaha, NE
WGKX-FM​Memphis, TN
WQMX-FM​Akron, OH
WUSY-FM​Chattanooga, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market
KCLR-FM​Columbia, MO
KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA
KTHK-FM​Idaho Falls, ID
KTTS-FM​Springfield, MO

