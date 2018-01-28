Reba McEntire Wins Her Third Grammy After 20 Years & Wears A White Flower To Support Time's Up

Reba McEntire scored her third Grammy Award after more than 20 years without winning an award. The 62-year-old songbird took home a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The last time she won a Grammy Award was in 1993 for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for "Does He Love You." She previously won a Grammy in 1986 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for "Whoever's In New England." Reba has scored 15 Grammy nominations throughout her huge career.

The country queen definitely dressed the part for her award-winning night. She rocked a sparkling black gown with shimmering asymmetrical sparkles. She wore her hair down and teamed her gorgeous look with hoop earrings and a white rose in honor of the TIme's Up movement. Reba spoke to reporters backstage after her Grammy win about why she wanted to show her support for Time's Up.