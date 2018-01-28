Reba McEntire Wins Her Third Grammy After 20 Years & Wears A White Flower To Support Time's Up

Reba McEntire, winner of Best Roots Gospel Album poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
Reba McEntire scored her third Grammy Award after more than 20 years without winning an award. The 62-year-old songbird took home a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The last time she won a Grammy Award was in 1993 for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for "Does He Love You." She previously won a Grammy in 1986 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for "Whoever's In New England." Reba has scored 15 Grammy nominations throughout her huge career.
The country queen definitely dressed the part for her award-winning night. She rocked a sparkling black gown with shimmering asymmetrical sparkles. She wore her hair down and teamed her gorgeous look with hoop earrings and a white rose in honor of the TIme's Up movement. Reba spoke to reporters backstage after her Grammy win about why she wanted to show her support for Time's Up.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Reba McEntire attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"My interpretation of wearing the white flower is my message is lets treat others way we want to be treated. Let’s treat people kindly," Reba told reporters in the Grammy press room. "It is good to talk about it."
Congrats Reba on your big night!