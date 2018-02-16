Rebecca Gayheart Files For Divorce From Eric Dane After More Than 13 Years Of Marriage

Actors Rebecca Gayheart (L) and Eric Dane attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from husband Eric Dane after more than 13 years of marriage.
The "Jawbreaker" actress and former "Noxzema girl" submitted divorce papers to Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 16. In her petition, Rebecca cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from Eric. She also requested that the court grant her and the "Grey's Anatomy" veteran joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old Billie Beatrice and 6-year-old Georgia Geraldine.
Actor Eric Dane and actress Rebecca Gayheart attend the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Rebecca and Eric wed in August 2004 after 10 months of dating. The couple's most recent red carpet appearance was at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in June with their two daughters. The appearance came mere months after production was paused on Eric’s TNT show, "The Last Ship," while the actor sought treatment for depression.
Rebecca posted a sweet Instagram photo embracing Billie and Georgia on the same day she filed for divorce. "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today," she wrote in part. The actress shared another family photo sans Eric this week, in which she called the girls "my Valentines."