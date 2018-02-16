Rebecca Gayheart Files For Divorce From Eric Dane After More Than 13 Years Of Marriage

Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from husband Eric Dane after more than 13 years of marriage.

The "Jawbreaker" actress and former "Noxzema girl" submitted divorce papers to Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 16. In her petition, Rebecca cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from Eric. She also requested that the court grant her and the "Grey's Anatomy" veteran joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old Billie Beatrice and 6-year-old Georgia Geraldine.