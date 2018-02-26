Reese Witherspoon Cleans Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Like A Champ!

Reese Witherspoon is keeping her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in tip-top shape!
The "Big Little Lies" star told her fans that she needed to make a quick stop to "see an old friend" on her way to work on Sunday on her Instagram story.
"I'm running a little bit late for work today, but it's really important—I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too," Reese told her fans.
Surprise — her "friend" was actually her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Reese not only stopped to hang out with her "friend" but she also made sure to share some sound advice and give it a seriously good cleaning.
Reese Witherspoon showed off her fun side on her Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram)
In a hilarious moment, Reese was spotted busting out a wet wipe and scrubbing her star down till it shined like a penny. "Now you're looking good, girl," Reese told her star.
"Don't you let people walk all over you," she told the star. "I know you're on the street, but don't you do that. You are a queen"
Honestly, this the kind of Instagram story we needed to start our Monday. Seriously.