Reese Witherspoon Cleans Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Like A Champ!

Reese Witherspoon is keeping her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in tip-top shape!

The "Big Little Lies" star told her fans that she needed to make a quick stop to "see an old friend" on her way to work on Sunday on her Instagram story.

"I'm running a little bit late for work today, but it's really important—I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too," Reese told her fans.