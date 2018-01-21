Reese Witherspoon Dazzles In A Green, Geometric Dress At The 2018 SAG Awards

Reese Witherspoon is leaving us green with envy!

The "Big Little Lies" star looked gorgeous in a green Zac Posen, off-the-shoulder gown with geometric detailing in the silhouette. The silk dress, which featured subtle stripes from top to bottom and had a set of clutter sleeves, hugged Reese's body perfectly. Reese channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair parted deeply to one side and down in retro curls. She added a set of Gismondi emerald and diamond drop earrings, Jimmy Choo heels, and a Tyler Ellis handbag, to complete the look.