Reese Witherspoon Dazzles In A Green, Geometric Dress At The 2018 SAG Awards

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Reese Witherspoon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon is leaving us green with envy!

The "Big Little Lies" star looked gorgeous in a green Zac Posen, off-the-shoulder gown with geometric detailing in the silhouette. The silk dress, which featured subtle stripes from top to bottom and had a set of clutter sleeves, hugged Reese's body perfectly. Reese channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair parted deeply to one side and down in retro curls. She added a set of Gismondi emerald and diamond drop earrings,  Jimmy Choo heels, and a Tyler Ellis handbag, to complete the look. 

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Reese Witherspoon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)

The jewel-toned look was perfect against her light complexion. 

Reese wasn't the only star who reached for a jewel-toned dress this year at the SAG Awards. "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore brought a pop of color in a cobalt blue gown with tons of glittering details. Her co-star Chrissy Metz also picked out a bright, blue gown from Kate Spade, which featured ruffles and flower detailing.

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_013 (Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail Hour

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Actors Susan Kelechi Watson , Chrissy Metz, and Mandy Moore attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_013 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)

SAG Award host Kristen Bell was pretty in a bright fuchsia, strapless gown with flowering details. And Holly Hunter dazzled in a gold Sophia Webster gown. 

Check out all the SAG Award red carpet trends below!

