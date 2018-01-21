Reese Witherspoon Dazzles In A Green, Geometric Dress At The 2018 SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Reese Witherspoon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon is leaving us green with envy!
The "Big Little Lies" star looked gorgeous in a green Zac Posen, off-the-shoulder gown with geometric detailing in the silhouette. The silk dress, which featured subtle stripes from top to bottom and had a set of clutter sleeves, hugged Reese's body perfectly. Reese channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair parted deeply to one side and down in retro curls. She added a set of Gismondi emerald and diamond drop earrings, Jimmy Choo heels, and a Tyler Ellis handbag, to complete the look.
The jewel-toned look was perfect against her light complexion.
Reese wasn't the only star who reached for a jewel-toned dress this year at the SAG Awards. "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore brought a pop of color in a cobalt blue gown with tons of glittering details. Her co-star Chrissy Metz also picked out a bright, blue gown from Kate Spade, which featured ruffles and flower detailing.
Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_013 (Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Actors Susan Kelechi Watson , Chrissy Metz, and Mandy Moore attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_013 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)
SAG Award host Kristen Bell was pretty in a bright fuchsia, strapless gown with flowering details. And Holly Hunter dazzled in a gold Sophia Webster gown.
