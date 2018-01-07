Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones & Tessa Thompson Share A Time's Up Message

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones and Tessa Thompson have a message for everyone following their Time's Up movement!

The ladies shared a video on Rashida's Instagram on Sunday ahead of the Golden Globe Awards where they plan to wear black in order to stand in solidarity with women and men who have suffered discrimination, abuse and sexual harassment. Their Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which has raised $15.7 million according to their GoFundMe page, will provide legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace or throughout their careers.

The ladies couldn't contain their excitement in the video, thanking fans for donating to their GoFundMe page and for supporting the cause. They also encouraged everyone to participate in wearing black this Sunday, whether you're watching the Golden Globes at home or attending. They said they're even taking "black pajamas" if you want to get cozy, but still stand in solidarity. Or if you want to go glam, bust out that black gown you may have.

They captioned their video message, "WE STAND WITH YOU ~ the women across the globe who have suffered discrimination and abuse because of the imbalance of power. swipe to watch full video. post pics and videos wearing black tomorrow with the hashtags #TimesUp and #WhyWeWearBlack, and tell us why you wear black and we’ll share!@timesupnow @reesewitherspoon@brielarson @kerrywashington@tessamaethompson @traceeellisross."

Watch the full video with their message below.