Reg E. Cathey, 'House Of Cards' & 'The Wire' Star, Dies At 59

Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

"The Wire" creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a "fine, masterful actor" and "delightful" person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.