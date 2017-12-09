'RHOBH's' Erika Jayne Recreates The Iconic 'Mean Girls' 'Jingle Bell Rock' Dance

Erika Jayne is here to sleigh!
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was part of a recent Paper Magazine spread.
And, as part of it she recreated the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance from "Mean Girls."
The "Pretty Mess" singer shared the video on her Instagram on Thursday.
" ❤💚 SLAY BELLES 💚❤ @papermagazine Link in bio!#breaktheinternet @magglaughlin," she captioned the video.
In the interview with Paper Magazine, she also revealed that she's working on a book!
"I'm in the studio right now, and I'm writing a book, which will be out at the top of 2018. And then obviously I have the other job, Housewives — it'll be all at the same time!," she said.
-- Stephanie Swaim