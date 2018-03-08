Rick Ross Posts First Photo On Instagram Since Hospital Scare

Rick Ross is back at home and happy to be there following his hospital scare last week. 

The Maybach Music Group founder posted a black and white photo on his Instagram account on Thursday where he has his hand placed on a wall. He captioned the photo, "Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR."

Ain’t nothing like home ????????. I love y’all - WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

The "Hustlin" rapper, 42, was hospitalized on Thursday after emergency crews rushed to his Florida home after a call for help was made to police, where the caller said Ross was "unresponsive" and "breathing heavy." 

According to a dispatch report from Davie Police Department obtained by Access, Ross was found "unresponsive," "slobbing out the mouth" and "had boo-bood himself." The report also noted that Ross has a history of seizures  and was nodding his head when the 911 call was placed.    

It looks like Ross is on the mend and feeling much better now. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News