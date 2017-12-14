The first look at the all-female "Oceans 8" is here!
Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway and are front-and-center in the new poster. The film also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.
Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & Anne Hathaway Stun In New 'Oceans 8' Poster (Twitter)
"Meet the new guys," the film's Twitter account posted.
Fans eagerly anticipate watching this superstar ensemble star in the "Oceans" reboot. The ladies heisted the franchise from original stars – George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon.
Earlier this year, the film shot a Met Gala scene reportedly featuring appearances by Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Anna Wintour.
Talk about girl power! "Oceans 8" will be released in theaters in June 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman