Rihanna's Cousin Killed In Barbados Hours After Family Celebrated Christmas

Rihanna / Instagram
Rihanna is mourning the death of her 21-year-old cousin who was shot and killed in Barbados on Tuesday.
Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his home in St. Michael when a man shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to Nation News.
The singer had just celebrated Christmas with her cousin mere hours before his tragic death.
Rihanna paid tribute to Tavon in a heartbreaking Instagram post and also called for an end to gun violence.
"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!" she wrote. "Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence."
She urged her 59 million followers to be grateful for life and shared another video of her late cousin walking through Barbados with their family.
"'It's nice to wake up.' Be grateful for life man. #RAPTavon," she captioned the video.
The shooter is currently unidentified as police continue to investigate the tragic shooting