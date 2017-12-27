Rihanna's Cousin Killed In Barbados Hours After Family Celebrated Christmas

Rihanna is mourning the death of her 21-year-old cousin who was shot and killed in Barbados on Tuesday.

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his home in St. Michael when a man shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to Nation News.

The singer had just celebrated Christmas with her cousin mere hours before his tragic death.

Rihanna paid tribute to Tavon in a heartbreaking Instagram post and also called for an end to gun violence.