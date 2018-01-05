Rita Ora & Liam Payne Drop Sexy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Single

(Twitter)
Rita Ora and Liam Payne dropped their sexy new single "For You" from the upcoming "Fifty Shades Freed" soundtrack, and it sounds like a hit!
The romantic dance track perfectly captures Christian and Anastasia's hot-blooded relationship.
"Skin to skin / Breathe me in / Feeling your kiss on me / Lips are made of ecstasy," Liam sings on "For You."
Rita and Liam have been teasing their duet on social media over the past few weeks. The British singers even posted a behind-the-scenes look of their time in the studio on Instagram Thursday.
Liam is the second One Directioner to be featured on one of the "Fifty Shades" movie's soundtrack. Taylor Swift and Zayn teamed up for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" – the lead single from "Fifty Shades Darker" – last January. Taylor and Zayn went on to score a Grammy nomination for the track.
"Fifty Shades Freed" hits theaters on Feb. 9. Listen to "For You" below!