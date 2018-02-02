'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Reveals Demi Lovato Inspired Her To Discuss Mental Health

(Getty Images)
Lili Reinhart is dedicated to using her massive social media following for good – and she has Demi Lovato to thank.
The 21-year-old "Riverdale" star opened up to Ocean Drive magazine about her battle with depression and reveals how the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer played a part in how she publicly discusses her mental health struggles.
(James White / Ocean Drive)
"I didn't have someone who was talking about it," she told the mag. "I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting," she continued.
"But I wanted more people to stand up. I needed more people to relate to. I was like, all these people can't be so happy, can they? It was kind of like this unrealistic picture that was painted in front of me of all these happy, happy people, successful people, beautiful people."
(James White / Ocean Drive)
Now a breakout star on the hit CW show and over seven million followers on social media, Lili hopes her candor helps young fans who are also battling depression.
"I'm on this wonderful show. I have money in my bank account. I have my own apartment. I have friends. I still go through and experience depression," she said. "You don't have to be ashamed of it. You don't need to ever justify the way you feel."
This kind of honesty is making a huge difference – and Lili is feeling the love from her "Riverdale" fans.
"One girl told me she had tried to commit suicide and reading what I had to say about mental health helped her get out of the hospital. I had no idea that the words I’m putting out there in the world were connecting with these young people."
Lili is just as incredible as her onscreen counterpart Betty Cooper!