'Riverdale' Stars Call Out Cosmopolitan Philippines For Photoshopped Slim-Down

Lili took to Instagram Stories to compare the original images to the new spread.



"This is how my waist was Photoshopped for Cosmo Philippines," she wrote on the pic, highlighting her dramatically smaller frame.

The 21-year-old went on to show before-and-after images of co-star Camila's waist, which had also been seriously altered.

Lili connected the mag's Photoshop to International Women's Day, pointing out the unrealistic beauty standards women feel obligated to uphold.