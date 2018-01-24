'Riverdale' To Tackle 'Carrie: The Musical' – Find Out Which Roles The Characters Are Playing!

Despite solving multiple murder mysteries over a season-and-a-half, the gang from "Riverdale" won't be tackling light-hearted material for their upcoming musical.
The Riverdale High Drama Department, under the direction of Kevin Keller (the character played by Casey Cott) will be taking on "Carrie: The Musical" for its spring production, it was announced on Wednesday.
Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will film the production.
And now, for the starring roles:
Riverdale High's multi-hyphenate, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), will be playing Tommy Ross, in his theatre debut.
"He would like to thank his girlfriend, Veronica, for always being there and his dad, Fred Andrews, for helping build and construct the sets," read Archie's "Carrie: The Musical" cast bio release.
Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will play Sue Snell.
And, it appears by the time the musical rolls around (it airs Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW), Betty and Jughead will once again be an item as the teen queen is linked with him in her section of the fun-themed fictional release.
"Congratulations to her long-time best friend, director Kevin Keller, for realizing his vision, and much love to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones. #bugheadforever," the release read.
Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) takes on the role of Chris Hargensen. She thanks her parents, Hiram and Hermione Lodge, who are sponsoring the production.
Cheryl Blossom, who will play Carrie White, used her platform in the release to dedicate her performance to her late twin brother Jason, as well as to plug her Twitter handle -- @cherylbombshell.
Her pal, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), has been cast as Miss Gardner. She thanked her mom, Sierra McCoy for all "her love and support."
Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) will play Billy Nolan, Betty's mom, Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) has been cast as Mrs. White, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is playing Norma, while Ethel Muggs (Shannon Purser) is playing Helen.
"Riverdale" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.
-- Jolie Lash