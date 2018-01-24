'Riverdale' To Tackle 'Carrie: The Musical' – Find Out Which Roles The Characters Are Playing!

"He would like to thank his girlfriend, Veronica, for always being there and his dad, Fred Andrews, for helping build and construct the sets," read Archie's "Carrie: The Musical" cast bio release.

Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will play Sue Snell.

And, it appears by the time the musical rolls around (it airs Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW), Betty and Jughead will once again be an item as the teen queen is linked with him in her section of the fun-themed fictional release.

"Congratulations to her long-time best friend, director Kevin Keller, for realizing his vision, and much love to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones. #bugheadforever," the release read.