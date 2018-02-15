'Riverdale's Camila Mendes Shares Her Condolences With Her Hometown Parkland & Victims Of The Mass Shooting There

"Riverdale" star Camila Mendes is sharing her condolences with her hometown of Parkland, Fla., and with the families of the victims in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. At least 17 students were shot and killed at the high school on February 14 in a huge tragedy after a 19-year-old former student opened fire.

Camila took to Twitter to share a special message for the high school, where her sister was once a student.

"#Parkland used to be my home, my sister attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas when I was in elementary school there," Camila wrote. "It's devastating that such a violent tragedy happened in a place that I've always considered safe, a place that I associate with such innocent childhood memories."