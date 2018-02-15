'Riverdale's Camila Mendes Shares Her Condolences With Her Hometown Parkland & Victims Of The Mass Shooting There

"Riverdale" star Camila Mendes is sharing her condolences with her hometown of Parkland, Fla., and with the families of the victims in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. At least 17 students were shot and killed at the high school on February 14 in a huge tragedy after a 19-year-old former student opened fire.
Camila took to Twitter to share a special message for the high school, where her sister was once a student.
"#Parkland used to be my home, my sister attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas when I was in elementary school there," Camila wrote. "It's devastating that such a violent tragedy happened in a place that I've always considered safe, a place that I associate with such innocent childhood memories."
She continued in a separate tweet, "My heart goes out to all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and for all the survivors who have to live with the trauma.
Camila isn't the only celebrity speaking out about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman. "Frozen" star Josh Gad also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of the victims, who was the child of one of his close friends.
"Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend's son passed away from his gun shot wound," Gad wrote. "My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again."
Gabrielle Union is another star who had this tragic story hit close to home. Her stepsons go to school in Broward County, where the school is located. She wrote on Twitter, "Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning... there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?"
Many celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo and Chelsea Handler took to social media to share emotional pleas for gun control, as well as condolences for the victims. Check out their tweets in the video below.