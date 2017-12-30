Rob Dyrdek & Wife Bryiana Welcome Daughter Nala Ryan Dyrdek

Rob Dyrdek is a one proud papa!
The "Ridiculousness" star and wife Bryiana Dyrdek announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Nala Ryan Dyrdek, on Instagram Friday.
"She is an angel from heaven," he proudly wrote alongside an adorable family photo. "She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."
The couple, who married in September 2015, are already parents to 1-year-old son Kodah Dash Dyrdek.
Bryiana also posted a cute snapshot with their baby girl on her Instagram account.
"My heart has never been more full than it is right now," she wrote. "@robdyrdek thank you for being the most amazing and supportive husband and the best daddy in the whole world! Kodah, your sissy is so lucky to have you as her big brother and I am so, so proud of you! Nala Ryan Dyrdek, welcome to our family. You are loved beyond measure and there will never be a moment in your life that goes by where you aren't reminded of that."
The lovebirds revealed Bryiana's second pregnancy in June 2017 and shared the gender reveal on social media with fans.
"We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised!" the 43-year-old professional skateboarder captioned the slow-motion video. "We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."
Congrats to the happy family!