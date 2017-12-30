Rob Dyrdek & Wife Bryiana Welcome Daughter Nala Ryan Dyrdek

Rob Dyrdek is a one proud papa!

The "Ridiculousness" star and wife Bryiana Dyrdek announced the arrival of their second child, daughter Nala Ryan Dyrdek, on Instagram Friday.

"She is an angel from heaven," he proudly wrote alongside an adorable family photo. "She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."

The couple, who married in September 2015, are already parents to 1-year-old son Kodah Dash Dyrdek.