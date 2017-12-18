Rob Lowe Cooks For Firefighters To Thank Them For Saving His Home

Rob Lowe is saying "thank you" to the firefighters battling the blaze outside of his Santa Barbara home with a family style meal.
The "Code Black" actor served up monster-sized helpings of spaghetti, hamburgers with all the fixins', biscuits and more. He captured a photo of the crew digging in at his home and said, "Dinner for new friends at our house."
Earlier in the day, Rob shared another photo where he's posing in front of a fire truck with crews. He shared how thankful he is that firefighters have come from all over to save their town. "Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude."
Not only has Rob been helping support the fire crews by feeding them, he's also been lending a helping hand. The actor shared a picture of himself pitching in as he dragged a hose to put out a hot spot. "Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO."
The Thomas Fire inferno has been burning close to Rob's home in Santa Barbara for days and has continued to be fueled due to gusty winds. Over the weekend, firefighters continued to try and contain the fire.
