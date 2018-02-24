Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Welcome Baby Girl, Mia Love Thicke

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday, February 22.



The "Blurred Lines" singer shared the happy news on Instagram in a video where he's cuddling his newborn baby. The couple named their baby girl Mia Love Thicke.

"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love," Robin captioned the clip.