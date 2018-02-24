Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Welcome Baby Girl, Mia Love Thicke

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday, February 22. 

The "Blurred Lines" singer shared the happy news on Instagram in a video where he's cuddling his newborn baby.  The couple named their baby girl Mia Love Thicke. 

"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love," Robin captioned the clip.

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

The couple revealed they were expecting a child together in August and April has been happily posting pictures documenting her maternity journey ahead of their baby girl's arrival. April posted several very sexy photos for Valentine's Day, showing off her growing baby belly. 

The couple revealed their baby's name early on and April even shared her little girl's conception story in an Instagram post. 

This pic is 100000x funnier now because this Bali trip is when we made MIA ???????????? little did we know a BABY was starting to grow in there!! LOL I love this man soooo much ????????????

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Little Mia's arrival will make Robin a father-of-two! He's already dad to Julian Fuego, 7, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton. 

Congrats to the whole family! 

